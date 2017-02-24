Custom Search

Are there others like me in S. Indiana ?

by Cheryl
(Warrick County, IN)

Paxistima, collected from the wild

I would really enjoy learning from a real forager. Being outside, finding new places and things, but never forget my favorite spots.

Comments for Are there others like me in S. Indiana ?

Feb 24, 2017
 Good luck!
by: Jacki

I agree, a mentor is the best way to learn. It takes a special generous kind of person to take on the awesome responsibility of teaching someone else. I hope you find them!

