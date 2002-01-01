Christmas Tree Crafts

The motif of a Christmas tree evokes the scent, joy and fun of the holiday season. Even if you can't have a real tree, you can still get a kick out of the shape of one.
There are lots of crafts to make with this motif; cookies in the shape of a tree, decorated with colored icing for tinsel and tiny silver balls for baubles, trees painted on windows to look like stained glass, a fake tree trimmed to look more primitive.
You can make full sized mock ups of Christmas trees out of barnboard.
Or twigs.
Or make jeweled replicas of trees in a picture frame.
Or...the options are endless. If your favorite Christmas motif is a Christmas tree, have a look at my Pinterest board;
