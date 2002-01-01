

Draped Hypertufa



A Different Strategy for Garden Art



Draped Hypertufa is something that triggers that, oh boy! feeling. If this sounds like you, here's a diy tutorial for making your own.



The method is a little different from many other hypertufa projects, mostly because the mix is a lot sloppier. The mold, as such, is an old t-shirt or even a towel - this stays inside the hypertufa, so get some from the thrift store that you don't mind sacrificing.



Mix the usual recipe of one part Portland Cement powder, one part Perlite and one part Peat Moss (see more about Hypertufa here). The strategy here is to add a bit more water to it, so it covers the fabric and soaks into it.



Dump the fabric into the mix, then pull it out and drape it over a plastic covered pot or other mold. Rearrange the draping, and where it lands on the surface of the table. I like to find taller pots, like a two gallon pot, ice cream bucket from the deli, or even a tin from a gifted bottle of liquor.

You can put more hypertufa mix on the top and let it run down to make it thicker.



Cover the whole thing with light weight poly film, such as what you get as a painting drop sheet, or from the dry cleaner.



Let it set up, spraying it with plain water for a few days. This will help it cure, one of the most important steps. After several days to a week, this step will be done. Keep in mind that your project could be a little fragile depending on how thick the mix was.





