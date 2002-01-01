Flea Market Finds

Flea markets are treasure troves of goodies, all hidden away. You never know what you're going to find. Some things I've found in flea markets are never used for any kind of crafts, others you know instantly what you're going to use it for.
If you're going to flea markets periodically, you know that there are always different things, new vendors, and interesting junk that you can browse through and look at.
The people selling the stuff would most like not to have to pack it all up and take it home - close to the end of the day is the time to get good deals, even though the pickings are slimmer then.
Sometimes you just hit exactly what you've been looking for. Have an idea before you go of the things you're interested in - otherwise, you go in twenty different directions and end up with nothing.
How many of these things would you take home?
Learn what it takes to be creative - we all have the gene but how do we develop it? Get the free guide! Fill in the form below for your copy;
New! CommentsHave your say about what you just read! Leave me a comment in the box below.