Garage Sale Gleanings

Treasures from Yard Sales

Summer is the season for yard and garage sales - two terms that are synonymous.  Going out early on a Saturday or Sunday, driving around and following signs tacked on telephone poles is an activity that many enjoy.  You meet new people, and see lots of junk, and sometimes even buy it.

Generally, the larger stuff like furniture or heavy items are displayed under cover in a car port or tent.  The smaller things, like knick knacks, gew gaws and trinkets are on a table, tools and larger items placed underneath.

Often, they aren't labeled as to a price; it's up to you to offer what you think it's worth - sometimes over valuing it!  Most people who put on a garage sale just want to get rid of their clutter, so they'll entertain any off as long as it's fair.

Some items I've picked up over the years of going to garage sales are the left overs at the end of the day that no-one else wanted.  A lot of garage sale signs say 'no early birds' which means, don't show up at the crack of dawn before I have my coffee hoping to get a jump on anyone else and take the good stuff first.

Click on any picture to see my Garage Sale Gleanings;

Handmade Wooden Wagon
Vintage Terracotta Clay Pots
Vintage Bottle with horse
Wooden Spools
Heart Shaped Tin
Vintage Wooden Paddles
Glass Light Fixture
Galvanized Bath Tub
Enamel Pot with bullet holes
Chrome Basket
Chafing Dishes
Wooden Bread Lifter
