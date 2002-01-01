Email First Name Join The Tribe!

Custom Search



Glamping at the Eggporeum



How to Camp, Glamourously



An overnight stay. A nap in the afternoon. Or just a place to land and catch your breath before the next whirlwind of activity. Where better to do this but in a rustic shed, made glamourous?



The Eggporeum has undergone a lot of changes in its life.

It started out as a real live chicken house, where the Bantam hens and their mates and chicks lived for many years.

Over time, it's been revamped several times, into a bird museum, a display of rustic birdobelia, and now it's been upgraded to be a personal space.



The window box flows over with red geraniums, how cottagey is that? The color of them adds punch to a darker windowbox decorated with a grate rescued from a burned out hibachi.



Cushions on a bench, in this case a little wooden wagon, make a cozy place to sit and read.



A washing line complete with wooden clothes pins, is a place to dry bathing suits, towels or t-shirts.



Tin cans hold crayons and pencils, with a few coloring books too. They can protect the supplies held within, and prevent them from getting wet in a rain shower - not that we need to worry about that, as we're in a drought right now.



Bracken, sporting his red bandana, proudly gets into the act. When the grandkids come to visit, there will be a place to put toys and books, ready for the next play session.

All things considered, the Eggporeum continues to give great pleasure and satisfaction. There is no end to the ways I can redecorate it to the season. As long as it's rustic, it will find its way here.







Learn what it takes to be creative - we all have the gene but how do we develop it? Get the free guide! Fill in the form below for your copy;



This Form cannot be submitted until the missing

fields (labelled below in red) have been filled in Free How To Be Creative Guide Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in. First Name* E-Mail Address* Join the Newsletter group! Please enter the word that you see below.













