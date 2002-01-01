Custom Search



How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?



Should I Allow for Shrinkage?



Shrinkage is how much an item made from clay or other material will get smaller - sometimes this is a big deal, if you're making something that is supposed to fit another piece, such as a lid.



Luckily, with Hypertufa, what you see is what you get! There is no shrinkage, and no need to adjust the sizing to allow for it.

That's the good news.

However, just because the overall piece doesn't change, the thickness of the walls does, and therefore, you should make the sides and bottom of a larger piece thicker.

The hypertufa cures very hard, but it's still brittle if it's too thin, and you run the risk of shattering it if it's dropped on a hard surface.



This is something that you should test, based on your recipe and your conditions for curing.

Hypertufa is often meant for very rustic types of projects where size of the finished piece is not important. If accurate sizing is crucial to the success of your project, think about using some other material to make it out of.





Learn what it takes to be creative - we all have the gene but how do we develop it? Get the free guide! Fill in the form below for your copy;



This Form cannot be submitted until the missing

fields (labelled below in red) have been filled in Free How To Be Creative Guide Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in. First Name* E-Mail Address* Okay to contact you with more? Yes! Subscribe to Newsletter Please enter the word that you see below.

















