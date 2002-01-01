

Junk Pile Treasures



Gleaning Old Rusty Pieces to Transform into Garden Art



The trend of recycling, giving old junk a new life, and a new look, and making something out of nothing is not going away - thank goodness!



I've made cool garden art and home decor out of junk for years. There is no getting away from this addiction - but now, it seems more popular than ever. There are TV shows about it, for crying out loud!



If you go to thrift stores in your area, or haunt auction houses or flea markets, you could be a victim of this obsession. The trick is to be very picky about what you collect. Or you run the risk of having a very full house. This is not to everyone's liking, so think carefully about where you're going with it.



I feel safe gathering old rusty stuff, such as drum brake parts, old cogs and gears, and other bits and pieces. They can be made into some of the coolest porch decor. I've got one wall of my shed decorated with saw blades, which look like shooting stars or the sun, and I even have one made into a table top.



If this isn't your thing, find old rusty junk that appeals to you as is, or that you know can be welded or attached to make a fence, a trellis or a piece of yard art.

Junk piles may be overgrown with weeds, or have vermin living in them, or spiders - if you're brave enough, I'm throwing down the challenge to you to seek out great vintage pieces in unlikely places - wear gloves, be safe.



