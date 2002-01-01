

Junk Shop Treasures



Hidden Gems



Who can resist junk shops? They hold some incredible treasures and diamonds in the rough. The finds in a junk shop range from intricate tea sets, parts or whole, to ladders and milk cans and wooden doors.



If you have an unspoiled junk shop in your area, be prepared for some unexpected treasures.

Depending on your style, you could be looking for a holder for towels in your bathroom (the ladder) to some cool unique plant pot holders (the tea cups).



I collect all kinds of things from junk shops; including but not limited to old hand made tools or anything made at a blacksmiths shop, wooden bowls, carvings or handles, tea cups with flowers on, anything metal, rusty or old.



No doubt you have some things in mind to round out your decor - but don't dismiss something just because it doesn't quite fit into what your vision is right now. How many times have I seen something, picked it up, then put it down thinking, oh I don't need that, only to wish later that I had grabbed it.



Click on any picture to open the slideshow;







