

Custom Search



Punched Heart Lantern



For a Valentines (or any time) Celebration, Rustic Style



Punched tin is a country kind of craft, giving your garden, home or porch a bit of the primitive. This year, celebrate Valentines Day (or any day) with a bit of rustic flare.



I've used nails to do punched tins and make lanterns, sconces and other interesting decor, but honestly? It hurts your hand. So I went out on a limb and bought some proper punches.

These are made from a really hard steel, so they won't bend and dull the way nails do.



Hearts are a primitive kind of shape, and lend themselves to much more than just a Valentines motif; they are perfect for a lantern that can be used all through the year.



So, your tin can is cleaned and ready to go. Fill it with water and put it outside in the winter so it freezes, but you could put it into the freezer in your fridge if you don't get cold enough where you are.



Set the can on its side cradled in between two pieces of wood to keep it stable, and start punching your design. It's easy to get off track, so use a sharpie felt pen to dot where you'll punch with the metal punch.



Once it's done, throw it in the bonfire for a few minutes to thaw the ice, and give it an aged appearance.



Supplies for Tin Punch Crafts





Learn what it takes to be creative - we all have the gene but how do we develop it? Get the free guide! Fill in the form below for your copy;



This Form cannot be submitted until the missing

fields (labelled below in red) have been filled in Free How To Be Creative Guide Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in. First Name* E-Mail Address* Join the Newsletter group! Please enter the word that you see below.













