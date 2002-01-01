Rustic Painted Doors

Add pizazz to even a plain dwelling or shed; make a Rustic Painted Door. A recycled door from a garage sale or junk shop can be painted in a whimsical style, or with 'faux' paint techniques, or distressed.
Some of my garden sheds are taken to the next level with a funky door, painted in a trompe de oeil style (fool the eye, in French) to look like rugged old barn board, or with flowers on a trellis (for the greenhouse, how apt!) or distressed to just look old.
Painted with leaves or other leafy design, just like my camouflage pots, gives an old door a new life.
The painted door on the greenhouse was recycled, just another old door from a demolition project. Sanded a bit, and painted with a trellis and Clematis, it's given a new life;
If you've been finding old hardware in your travels, this type of door is the perfect place to use them; An old brass handle, and a barrel lock make the perfect accent for the Eggporeum;
I painted this door with clouds for a friend to put on her shed;
Whatever your need, a rustic painted door will be the finishing touch. A black painted door with trees and grass on was a custom job that I did for some friends to cover their electric meter;
Learn what it takes to be creative - we all have the gene but how do we develop it? Get the free guide! Fill in the form below for your copy;
New! CommentsHave your say about what you just read! Leave me a comment in the box below.