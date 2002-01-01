Custom Search

Rustic Painted Doors

Make Your Door Unique

Add pizazz to even a plain dwelling or shed; make a Rustic Painted Door.  A recycled door from a garage sale or junk shop can be painted in a whimsical style, or with 'faux' paint techniques, or distressed.

Rustic Painted Doors

Some of my garden sheds are taken to the next level with a funky door, painted in a trompe de oeil style (fool the eye, in French) to look like rugged old barn board, or with flowers on a trellis (for the greenhouse, how apt!) or distressed to just look old.

Glory Be, the Root Cellar, with 'barnboard' painted door

Painted with leaves or other leafy design, just like my camouflage pots, gives an old door a new life. 

The painted door on the greenhouse was recycled, just another old door from a demolition project.  Sanded a bit, and painted with a trellis and Clematis, it's given a new life;

Greenhouse Door painted with flowers on a trellis

If you've been finding old hardware in your travels, this type of door is the perfect place to use them; An old brass handle, and a barrel lock make the perfect accent for the Eggporeum;

Vintage Hardware on the Eggporeum door

I painted this door with clouds for a friend to put on her shed;

Door with painted clouds

Whatever your need, a rustic painted door will be the finishing touch.  A black painted door with trees and grass on was a custom job that I did for some friends to cover their electric meter;

Black Painted Door

Learn what it takes to be creative - we all have the gene but how do we develop it? Get the free guide! Fill in the form below for your copy;

Find out more about the How to be Creative Guide

Free How To Be Creative Guide
Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in.
Yes!
 

Please enter the word that you see below.

  








New! Comments

Have your say about what you just read! Leave me a comment in the box below.