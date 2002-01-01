Custom Search

Rustic Windows

by Jacki
(Grand Forks, B.C.)

Jewelry Storage, taken to the next level

Live Well, Laugh Often, Love Much

Crystal shared with me these two fabulous windows, some with the panes replaced with mirrors, others with pegboards or metal to stick magnets on.

The one with three windows was painted or stenciled with one of my favorite sayings; Live Well; Laugh Often; Love Much.

Now I don't feel so bad for selling her my collection of vintage windows; I know she'll make some great and unique crafts out of them!

