Faux Verdigris

Verdigris is the pale green color that some metal pieces change to with age and weathering. Copper and brass are most often the types of metal that gets verdigris, but here's a way to make wooden items look aged too.



Wooden items such as boxes, panels and picture or mirror frames look aged and vintage with this treatment.



Although the tutorial on page 98 in the book I found ( Simple Handmade Storage: 23 Step-By-Step Weekend Projects ) uses a flat piece of wood, I would love to try this with something carved or molded, just to see what happens.

The wooden box is constructed from marine plywood so you can use it outdoors, but you could use anything to make it.

Then the top of the lid, where this magical technique is used, is painted with exterior varnish. Before it dries, they sprinkle copper powder on it. Then let it dry completely.



Blow off the excess powder, then spray it all unevenly with patinating liquid, or paint on the gel if using that. Follow the instructions on the package to get the right time to leave it on. The fluid reacts with the copper, and produces the verdigris effect.



Let it dry, then cover the entire thing with another coat of the exterior varnish.





