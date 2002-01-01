Email First Name Join The Tribe!

Custom Search



Getting Started With Metal



Crafts Made From Metal



There are so many kinds of metal out there. Many of them don't appear at first glance to be suited for making into crafts, but stay tuned, and find out what I look for.



I've used coffee cans, burned over the bonfire, to make into some interesting and unique displays for porches and even inside your home.

Bits of recycling and junk that at first don't seem to have any use (maybe they did, a long time ago) can be joined up with other junk.

I've combined some surprising stuff to make some witty and fun items.

Decorate your living space, celebrating junk and making it into something completely unique.



Sign up in the form below to get an email every couple of days with links to some of my articles that deal with metal; you'll find out how to think outside the box, and come up with your own ideas;





This Form cannot be submitted until the missing

fields (labelled below in red) have been filled in Just getting started - Metal Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in. First Name* E-Mail Address* Subscribe to Newsletter Please enter the word that you see below.







Learn what it takes to be creative - we all have the gene but how do we develop it? Get the free guide! Fill in the form below for your copy;



This Form cannot be submitted until the missing

fields (labelled below in red) have been filled in Free How To Be Creative Guide Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in. First Name* E-Mail Address* Join the Newsletter group! Please enter the word that you see below.













