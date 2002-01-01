Getting Started With Metal

There are so many kinds of metal out there. Many of them don't appear at first glance to be suited for making into crafts, but stay tuned, and find out what I look for.
I've used coffee cans, burned over the bonfire, to make into some interesting and unique displays for porches and even inside your home.
Bits of recycling and junk that at first don't seem to have any use (maybe they did, a long time ago) can be joined up with other junk.
I've combined some surprising stuff to make some witty and fun items.
Decorate your living space, celebrating junk and making it into something completely unique.
