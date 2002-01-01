Getting Started With Twigs

Email First Name Join The Tribe!

Wildcrafting is the art of collecting craft supplies (among other things) right out of the arms of mother nature.



There are many twigs, right outside your back door, right in your garden or down the street.

If you're in a rural area, watch for the road crews pruning or clearing road allowances. The twigs they cut are perfect for lots of great crafts. Catch them before they run them through the chipper!



Not all twigs are created equal; some of flexible, making them perfect for crafts that require them to be bent, such as basket making.

Others don't have this characteristic, but they are ideal for blinds, trellises and boxes. Cater to the traits they have, and work with that limitation.



Learn more about twigs and how to collect them, store them and best of all, make them into useful and fun crafts for your home and garden.

