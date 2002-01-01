Crafts Tutorial

Custom Search



A Year of Rustic Crafts

Some crafts are designed for a certain season - others can be done any time. Here's my year in crafts, ranging from an upcycled potting bench in the spring, to grubby candles and primitive spool angels in the winter.



Halloween, Christmas and Easter are times when you may find the muse, either to make pumpkin shapes cut out of barn board, a rustic but elegant tree, or some faux birds nests.



The seasons change, but inspiration never does; I find mine anywhere and everywhere. These crafts are in collections of nine, and are just a small taste of what I get up to, all through the year.



There are no rules when it comes to being inspired; just because I built or created these projects at a particular time of the year, don't let that limit you. I encourage you to think outside the box, and create whatever you get the urge to build, whenever.

Some were started but hit a road block. That can be the lack of some crucial part, or just a small stumble in the process, such as not being able to figure something out.

Don't force it! Sometimes the solution happens when you least expect it, in the middle of the night, or when you're cogitating or meditating.





