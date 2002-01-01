Mushrooms

by Peter

(Chilcotin)



Mushroom in October

Mushrooms can be collected throughout the summer, but it's totally weather dependent. I check my areas often (my areas are kept secret), especially a few days after a good rain as this will trigger the spawn to grow.



Some years are better than others, so be patient. Once that mother lode of mushrooms comes in, you'll make up for lost time.



Lots of times, the year after a wild fire goes through is the best for Morel mushrooms. Other types will grow after a rain late in the fall, sometimes up until the frost.



Always make sure you know what you're picking - some poisonous mushrooms grow right among the edible ones, so it's important to identify each and every one. Of course, the deadly ones look the healthiest and biggest...



Be safe - always carry a good field guide, like this one; A Field Guide to Mushrooms: North America (Peterson Field Guides) .

