Wildcrafting Calendar



When to start looking

for berries, nuts and natural craft supplies



Wildcrafting of the many usable items and botanicals from nature can be spread throughout the year. The best times can change with your locale, the seasons and with climate change as well.



The best times of year vary with your location, but sometimes there are clues as to when things are ready.

If you hear woodpeckers drumming, those first warm days of spring are ideal for collecting willow that will peel to reveal the lovely white wood beneath. At other times of the year, the sap isn't rising, so the bark won't be as easy to peel.

Harvesting twigs for crafts is an art.

Sometimes, you want the bark to stay on, which means waiting until later in the season, or even in the winter.

Keep an eye on the weather too; the best driftwood collected from the beach is soon after a vicious storm with high winds.

This means that the driftwood will have been flung high up on the beach (easier to get at and drag to your vehicle) and it will also be drier (not as heavy). Ideally, there will have been a lot of rain too, to wash off the salt if you're collecting from the ocean.

For the best mushroom picking, the best time is in the spring after a wildfire has been through the year before. The spores of many mushrooms need heat to germinate.



This wildcrafting calendar will help you to figure out the best time to start checking the woods for mushrooms, when to harvest willow for baskets, the ideal season to look for shed antlers and whatever other natural craft supplies.

If you're a wildcrafter with the knowledge of when to harvest, glean or collect natures bounty, I want to hear from you.

Don't worry, your secrets are safe with me. Don't divulge a particular spot that you go to - a simple gardening zone if you know it, or an elevation above sea level, or a description of local plants will help each wildcrafter to determine the best times to go wildcrafting.

Add your input to the wildcrafting calendar, and if you're an avid collector, herbalist or artisan using wildcrafted craft supplies, herbs or any other natural item in your lifestyle, share your knowledge.





