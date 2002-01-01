by Carol
(Eustis, FL)
My neighbor had thrown this chair out and it was well worn.
I brought it home and sanded it and also had to put a new seat on it as it was missing a seat. I painted it with acrylic paint and now it has a new life.
Comments for Recycled chair
