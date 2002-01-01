Custom Search

Recycled chair

by Carol
(Eustis, FL)


My neighbor had thrown this chair out and it was well worn.

I brought it home and sanded it and also had to put a new seat on it as it was missing a seat. I painted it with acrylic paint and now it has a new life.

Comments for Recycled chair

So cool!
by: Jacki

What an artist you are, Carol! I love geometric designs - and I have such a fondness for nine patch quilts too, which is what this reminds me of.

The use of acrylic paints is perfect for this project. They last for years - if it's out in the garden, give it a couple of coats of water based acrylic Varathane to protect it.

See more on rustic paint techniques for more ideas.

Good work, and thanks for sharing!

