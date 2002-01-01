Custom Search



Christmas Wreath Ideas



DIY your own Primitive and Countrified Decor



For some reason, the whole homey feel of a house is enhanced by a wreath, the more primitive and country style the better.

What is more fun than combining some wildcrafted seasonal bounty and transforming it into a gorgeous handmade wreath to display for Christmas?



I'm not talking about your boring old evergreen wreath here - there are so many other options. In the late summer, you can collect lots of things to adorn a simple twig wreath like pine cones, driftwood, shells and other wildcrafted supplies.

Sometimes wildcrafted finds are just a collection until inspiration strikes. I usually try to form a few twiggy wreath shapes in the summer or fall, leaving them to dry until that happens.

It's much easier to collect and form wreaths from willows or other shrubs when there is no snow on the ground! See this page on some of the best twigs for crafts.



Evergreens have their place of course, as a base for other textures. Have fun with it.



The possibilities are almost endless for your Christmas wreath. The simple shapes of twiggy branches are perfectly acceptable left unadorned.

Other times you prefer something more dressed up. Completely covering the wreath base with evergreen cones (not necessarily all from pine trees) by gluing or wiring them on is a wonderful way to celebrate the infinite colors and textures of natural materials. Or, use nuts or nutshells as well to add even more depth.



Make shabby roses from scraps of calico, aged and weathered, for a very Prim appearance, or use popcorn to make a wreath for the birds.



