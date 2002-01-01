Custom Search

9 Winter Projects

Cozy Up With These Crafts

Imagine; sitting by the woodstove, wrapped in a warm afghan blanket, sipping cocoa or tea made on the woodstove, snow falling outside...is that cozy or what?

9 Winter Projects

But it's not all relaxing and enjoying - sometimes, you just get the urge to do something.  Here are some projects that might fit the bill, even with cold and snow outside and raging storms. 

Fill up the kerosene lantern in case the power goes out, and settle in for a few winter craft sessions.

Stocked up on supplies? 

Great, you'll need a few things to get going on these. 

First, I recommend that you always have a few candles on hand - I like the bigger pillar candles, but if all you have is some emergency candles from the hardware store, that's fine too.

A draft coming under the door can rob the house of a lot of heat; make a doormouse to stop that, and keep out the drafts.  Heavy curtains for the door can make all the difference on a cold night too.

Twig and Branch ReindeerTwig and Branch Reindeer
Cork and Twig Reindeer Christmas OrnamentsCork and Twig Reindeer Christmas Ornaments
Prim Flour ScoopPrim Flour Scoop
Spindle AngelsSpindle Angels
Tin Can LanternsTin Can Lanterns
Ice LuminairesIce Luminaires
How to Make a Primitive AngelHow to Make a Primitive Angel
How to Make a WreathHow to Make a Wreath
The Eggporeum in SnowmaggedonThe Eggporeum in Snowmageddon

Learn what it takes to be creative - we all have the gene but how do we develop it? Get the free guide! Fill in the form below for your copy;

Find out more about the How to be Creative Guide

Free How To Be Creative Guide
Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in.
Yes!
 

Please enter the word that you see below.

  








New! Comments

Have your say about what you just read! Leave me a comment in the box below.