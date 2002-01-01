by Jacki
(Grand Forks, B.C.)
Jewelry Storage, taken to the next level
Crystal shared with me these two fabulous windows, some with the panes replaced with mirrors, others with pegboards or metal to stick magnets on.
The one with three windows was painted or stenciled with one of my favorite sayings; Live Well; Laugh Often; Love Much.
Now I don't feel so bad for selling her my collection of vintage windows; I know she'll make some great and unique crafts out of them!
Crystal has been busy making more of her one-of-a-kind window crafts. The latest creation has black painted pegboard in one pane, with other unique touches.
One pane has corners applied, ready for some photographs to be displayed.
Another pane has metal mesh, perfect for sticking things on with magnets - or displaying funny magnets that have sayings like 'The Best Things in Life are Furry'.
Stencils painted on the back of the glass give country sayings new meaning.
