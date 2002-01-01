Girl Power Crafts

by Jacki
(Grand Forks, B.C.)
Don't let anyone tell you that girls can't run a drill or operate a hammer. There are so many people who will try to discourage us from making crafts, build furniture or decorate a house - but if we don't learn to do it, no-one else will see our vision.
Designing with imagination is all very well, but then you have to get the project built. Allowing others to have the final say in your ideas is so frustrating.
I've been very fortunate to have people around who encouraged me to explore all kinds of things, including building twig furniture, making garden art, and designing small buildings, even a house.
If the inspiration hits, don't be afraid to learn to weld, draw diagrams, draft, figure out how to wire electrical circuits, run a power tool, or make concrete. The more familiar you are with tasks and techniques, the easier it becomes. As you gain experience with many different ways to do things, the better your projects turn out, and the easier it is to figure it out.
Build, create, develop and gain confidence.
