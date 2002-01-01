What do I love about living in the country? Is it the immediacy and intimacy of living in nature’s pocket?
Seeing the cycles and rhythms
close up and personal; noting when the wisdom of the animal residents
tells them to close down for a while until conditions improve, or when
it’s time to court, mate or breed?
I take great satisfaction and pride in being included in their secret rituals.
I note when the wild creatures tell me that spring isn’t far off – an early, warm spring maybe.
They discuss this by their actions; the vixen coming into her heat cycle that much earlier, in mid January instead of two or three weeks later, like usual.
The Northern Pygmy Owls start singing their courtship song a week or two sooner than normal.
The drumming of a Pileated Woodpecker long before the first warm days of spring informs me of his intentions to win a lady woodpecker, and raise a nest full of baby woodpeckers to carry on his work of finding and destroying the Mountain Pine Beetle larvae in the pine trees.
With snow on the ground, and chilly nights, it’s easy to dismiss these signs as aberrations, but those that live close to nature may recognize them as indisputable evidence of a changing climate.
Rural living has many advantages, not least of which is the peace and tranquility.
It’s all relative, as there is activity, busyness, and life going on all around with birds and animals interacting.
Even if it seems quiet, stay still for a few minutes and watch; the animals are also watching you.
...or always wished you did? Tell me about your dream of rural living. What kinds of things are important to you in your country life?
Find out why others love their country life (or dream) below...
