Terracotta Fairy Garden



Don't despair over broken pots



It seems such a shame when the cat knocks over your favorite terracotta clay pot; the pieces just never seem to go back together.

Not to worry; use the broken pot to create a garden for those elusive fairies in your area.

They will love to see what you make out of an otherwise unusable pot.

Stacking them into a tower that is overgrown with tiny scale plants, with some miniature patio furniture or other diminutive little accents is a unique way to build a really fun display.

Lots of garden centers are getting in on this trend by offering a mother daughter fairy garden workshop - what better way to have a bonding experience?

A collection of cracked and broken Terracotta pots

Mail order fairy garden furniture, fences and trellises add that special something to your creation. Look for these online.



These little gemlike gardens don't require a lot of effort to make something really special; keep your eyes open for the broken pots, a bit of gravel and some tiny plants and make your very own great looking fairy garden.



Collect the pieces carefully, because of the sharp edges.

I used this fabulous big clay planter for the base - it's got a big crack in it, but has so far survived a couple of winters without breaking.

The other two smaller pots are cracked too, and then one did completely come apart.

Some of the better quality Italian clay pots withstand more cold temperatures than others, but none of them will stand up to being dropped.



Partially fill the bottom one with soil, and start stacking!

Starting with the base one, fill it about halfway with potting soil - I used Sunshine mix #4, because of the fact that it's sterile, and lightweight and porous too.

Gradually stack up the other pots, making sure to pack down the soil to hold them in place. As the plants root in, they'll help hold them too.



Add miniature plants and a bit of gravel for pathways

It's amazing how miniature gardens can take on a life of their own; this reminds me of a ruined castle, with the gravel pathways, and tiny plants.

These are all Sempervivum arachnoideum, some Sedum populifolium for bushes or trees, and a couple of different and tiny Sedum species. As they grow and fill it, maybe I'll add some stones to make it look even more rugged and antique.

You can see more about plants for miniature gardens here.



See more great ideas and inspiration here;



Update April 2016



Then, the winter of 2015 struck, and so did disaster!

Remember how I mentioned the large pot on the bottom?

It cracked and broke completely, but owing to the good root formation of the plants, the rest of the planting stayed upright.

Time to rejuvenate it!







